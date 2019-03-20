Valspar Championship: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Greetings, fellow golf gamblers. Hope everyone has had time to sufficiently wind down in the aftermath of the Players Championship, which featured a crazy Sunday and a ton of late swings down the stretch.

One of those swings was particularly kind to us – Tiger Woods’ 3-under 69 spurred him to victory in his matchup with Rickie Fowler, who shot 4-over 76 for a big profitable turn of events.

We ended up +60 tokens for the week, which is fine – you’ll never hear us complaining about a winning tournament. Though you will hear us lament Hideki Matsuyama’s T-8 finish, one shot out of a top-5 that would have made it an extremely good week.

Anyways, we’re up to +635 tokens for the season and feeling great about our progress with one stop left in the Florida swing. The Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course represents a bit of a change from the Players – a classic layout in a low-key atmosphere and one of the toughest non-major courses these guys play all year.

Tiger’s presence and contention created an absolute frenzy last year, but we’re still a huge fan of the course and a decent field with World No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and more.

Here are my favorite bets for the 2019 Players Championship. All odds courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and Points Bet.

Charl Schwartzel (+130) over Kevin Na

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 130 on Schwartzel, who missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass but turned in a T-16 at the Honda Classic to kick off the Florida swing. He’s also familiar with the layout and has had success in Tampa – Schwartzel won the Valspar in 2016 and finished solo sixth the next year. We’re thinking he can soak up some of the good vibes and get the season back on track after a relatively disappointing start. Also like the juicy odds considering Na hasn’t done anything the past two weeks – An MDF after a third-round 78 at the Players and missed cut at Bay Hill. He’s really struggling off the tee and on the greens early this season, which, you know, is sort of important at Copperhead. We’re rolling with Charl.

Adam Hadwin (-110) over Tyrrell Hatton

110 tokens

Risking 110 to win 100 on Hadwin. He’s struggled throughout the bag lately but has been great off the tee, which bodes well considering the punishing rough around this place. He’s also a Valspar fan with a victory in 2017 and a T-12 last year. Hadwin is one of those guys who can tear up certain courses – see his impeccable Desert Classic record. Hatton was cruising early this season before a missed cut at the Players. He’s also never played this course before and has struggled on the greens early this season. We like Hadwin’s history to shine through and pick up another matchup victory.

Bud Cauley (-105) over Chez Reavie

105 tokens

Risking 105 to win 100 on Cauley, who made it to the weekend at TPC Sawgrass and is just a few weeks removed from a T-12 finish at the Honda Classic. Reavie has never finished top-10 in nine starts at Innisbrook and missed the Players cut. Cauley seems like the wise play here.

Last week: +60

Season total: +635 tokens