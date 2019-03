It’s last call for the Florida swing at this week’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Tiger Woods opted to miss the event after his thrilling T-2 charge a year ago, but the field is still solid with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and others taking on the Snake Pit.

We’ll be keeping tabs on all of the opening-round action. Follow along below.

Valspar Championship Round 1

https://twitter.com/Dan_Kilbridge/lists/valspar-championship