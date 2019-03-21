Another albatross: Russell Knox cards double eagle at Valspar

For the second week in a row on the PGA Tour, a golfer recorded a double eagle, also known as an albatross.

Russell Knox, playing the par 5 11th hole on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, holed out from 274 yards to score the double eagle.

This just one week after Harris English made the fourth albatross in Players Championship history, at the par-5 11th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Knox’ albatross also helped him flip the script on his opening round and shoot to the top of the leaderboard. He was 2 over at the turn after a double-bogey 6 at No. 9. The albatross got him back under par, and he made three birdies over his final seven holes to shoot 4-under 67 on the day. That put him at T-3 and one shot behind co-leaders Joel Dahmen and Sepp Straka in Round 1.

The albatross is a rare sight even for the world’s best players – English and Knox’ double eagles match the PGA Tour total for the entire 2017-18 season, during which Brooks Koepka (Players Championship) and Satoshi Kodaira (Fort Worth Invitational) had the only two.

Overall, the Tour has seen just 132 double eagles since 1970.