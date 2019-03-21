Byron Nelson Award finalists announced

Baylor’s Braden Bailey, Kalamazoo’s Nick Ludka, Northwestern’s Ryan Lumsden, Cal’s Collin Morikawa and Stanford’s Brandon Wu were named finalists on Thursday for the 2019 Byron Nelson Award by the Golf Coaches Associated of America

The award, presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, goes the top senior men’s college golfer.

The GCAA also considers “entire collegiate academic and golf career as well as his character and integrity while in college. Particular consideration will be given to a nominee’s good citizenship, as portrayed by Mr. Byron Nelson over the course of his life and golf career.”

In the latest Golfweek/Sagarin Top 50 rankings, Morikawa is No. 3 and Wu is No. 14.