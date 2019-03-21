Fox Sports' Holly Sonders on golf, successful career, March Madness

From her time as a college player to now being a host on Fox Sports, Holly Sonders has seen it all from the course to the studio.

With March Madness tipping off and the golf season in full swing, the quick-witted and always opinionated host took some time to talk about her Michigan State Spartans, her successful career in television and answer some rapid-fire golf questions.

Q: First off, how far do you have your Michigan State Spartans going in the NCAA tournament?

Answer: The entire way. Every year I have to bet on Tom Izzo. Coming off that Big Ten Championship win in Chicago I have to take them. I’m a Spartan for life.

I’m going to Las Vegas for the first weekend of the tournament, and it’s the best week of the year in sports. Everybody is cheering because somebody is winning and losing no matter what the outcome. They roll in extra TVs around the tables, there’s all this cheering, it’s the greatest event in sports truly.

Q: A lot of people know you for your successful broadcasting career, but they may not know how successful you were as an athlete growing up.

A: I played on the boys soccer and baseball teams, and in middle school I was on the boys golf team. We had the over-sized shirts that went past my elbows down my forearms, it was great. Then I played the AJGA circuit all the way through, took all my official visits and decided on Michigan State, where we won a Big Ten Championship and finished around 15th in the country.

MASTERS FIELD: How each player qualified

MASTERS ODDS: Who’s the betting favorite?

Q: Now that you’re in the studio and not doing golf coverage, what are you most excited about going forward, and what will you miss most about covering golf?

A: We never say never. Golf is still a part of who I am and what got me here. But the golf at Fox just didn’t turn out to be what we thought it would be. We hoped we would get more PGA Tour rights, and it just didn’t end up happening. But I wanted to be in the studio and show my personality. It’s what I like to do, make people smile and think and bring the best out of my co-host. There’s nothing like walking out of a studio knowing you kicked ass. And then there are a million projects that are on the table that are more entertainment and fun, so I’m kind of in that world too, and that’s been really good.

Q: What were some of your favorite moments broadcasting golf?

A: At the Golf Channel we didn’t know what (Morning Drive) would be. We had no idea because they didn’t have morning programming before we started. A really good moment was two years when they built us a multi-million dollar studio and we had Arnold Palmer come in and named it Studio AP after him. For him starting Golf Channel it was a really special moment, and I’ll never forget that.

Q: What sets you apart from other hosts?

A: My quick wit and being able to play off of other people and bring the best out of them. I’m also not afraid to have an opinion. I’m not just going to read off a teleprompter, that’s why debate is so popular right now. People want strong opinions from people who aren’t afraid to take the backlash over it, and I’m not.

Q: Is there a take you’d want back?

A: I said something about Tiger Woods never coming back, so maybe that (chuckles). I’m so glad he’s back because I love him and it’s unbelievable for golf. I’d love to see him win the Masters.

Q: As a former player, what are your thoughts on all the new rules and how the professionals have reacted?

A: It’s still weird to me that they can keep the pin in. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, it’s just weird for me to see.

Q: Rapid fire time … Masters or March Madness?

A: March Madness.

Q: On a par 5, go for the green in two or play it safe and lay up?

A: Always go for it.

Q: Do you drive for show or putt for dough?

A: I can’t putt or read greens so absolutely drive for show.

Q: Favorite shot or club to hit?

A: Driver because it’s everyone’s favorite.

Q: Favorite hole?

A: 18th at Pebble Beach. It’s an unbelievable finale, I love it. I love that entire course.