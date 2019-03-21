Hole-in-none: Oklahoma men's golf plays brutal prank on freshman Patrick Welch

Hitting a hole-in-one is an achievement every golfer dreams about when they step to the tee on a par 3.

Now imagine being a freshman on a top-three team in the country and acing a shot in front of all your teammates and coaches. It would be the celebration of a lifetime, right?

Well, that was almost the case for Oklahoma freshman Patrick Welch on Wednesday. The key word in that sentence is almost.

As if being a freshman wasn’t hard enough, Sooner head coach Ryan Hybl and his team had some fun at the expense of Welch, acting like his tee shot did find the bottom of the cup.

Here’s how they sold the reaction on the tee:

This is what happens when the squad all knows that it didn’t go in…but freshman @vincentpwelch thinks it’s a hole-in-1…😂😂😂 @OU_MGolf pic.twitter.com/nuyJOotP9N — ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) March 21, 2019

The funny thing is, the ball did almost go in!

The view from “the sell” is greatness because it does almost go in which would be egg on our face 🥚 @OU_MGolf pic.twitter.com/CDaMqQmG8m — ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) March 21, 2019

Oklahoma finished third at last week’s National Invitational Tournament, their sixth top-three finish of the season.