Golfers must navigate the Snakepit at Valspar Championship

The Masters has Amen Corner.

The Honda Classic has the Bear Trap.

At the Valspar Championship, this week’s PGA Tour event, golfers will need to navigate the Snake Pit, the final three holes on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

The Snake Pit is marked by an awesome statue near the 16th tee box, which begins one of “the most difficult finishing holes on the PGA Tour,” brags the plaque below its giant snake.

The final three holes are named the Moccasin, the Rattler and the Copperhead and golfers are encouraged to take a #SnakePitSelfie.

The 16th is a par-4, 445-yard beast with water most of the way down the right side. The scoring average is 4.190. Golfers get bogey or worse 25 percent of the time.

The 17th is a 196-yard par 3 with a narrow green protected by four bunkers.

The closing hole is a par 4 of 441 yards, and goes up hill, and has a slew of bunkers down the right side of the fairway, and two more big bunkers in front of and behind the green. The scoring average is 4.2 and is sure to make or break someone this week.