PGA Tour caddie survey: Tiger's major chances, best & worst hospitality

A recent survey of 72 professional caddies on the PGA Tour yielded some interesting results on everything from Tiger Woods’ major chances in 2019 to the worst caddie hospitality on Tour.

Conducted by The Caddie Network, the anonymous survey was published this week and included a variety of topics.

First off – will Tiger Woods win a major in 2019? He came close in the final two last year, taking the outright British Open lead in the final round and finishing T-6 at Carnoustie. He was also T-2 after the thrilling Sunday charge during the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

As for the Tour loopers who rub elbows with Woods on the course, 38.9 percent believe Woods will claim major No. 15 in 2019, as opposed to 61.1 percent who said no.

Who’s No. 1?

An overwhelming 43.1 percent believe Justin Rose will finish the year as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world – The Englishman reached the top for the first time in his career last fall and is currently No. 2 behind Dustin Johnson.

It wasn’t surprising that more than 22 percent of caddies said the Masters is their favorite event to work, but it’s interesting that the RBC Heritage the following week was the second most popular at 12.5 percent.

Regarding their least favorite event to caddie, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am took the worst in field with 16.7 percent – next up were the John Deere Classic (15.2 percent), the Puerto Rico Open and Barracuda Championship (11.1 percent) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational (8.33 percent).

Best and worst hospitality

Those responses were separate from the question of caddie hospitality, which varies widely from week to week but has improved across the board over the past decade.

Best in show by an overwhelming margin is the Wells Fargo Championship, which took home 65.3 percent of the vote for best caddie hospitality. Good on you, Quail Hollow staffers. The Masters and Waste Management Phoenix Open also scored high marks for their treatment.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Sony Open in Hawaii was voted least-hospitable with 27.8 percent. The John Deere Classic, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Memorial Tournament were also included in the bottom of the pack.

And while more than half of the caddies don’t believe Woods will win a major in 2019, we’ll give you one guess who they voted most likely to don the green jacket at the 2019 Masters – Woods was the top vote-getter with 23.6 percent predicting he will get the job done at Augusta National.

For more, check out the full caddie survey results right here.