'Calves like Adonis': Phil Mickelson explains his in-home exercise routine

Phil Mickelson, a longtime holdout of social media, is now all in.

“I didn’t realize what a great way it was to engage, connect and interact with people,” Mickelson said in January in advance of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. “It’s really been a fun experience for me and I’m glad I’m doing it. … I have to be careful. I do have a buffer, if you will, because we all know I say and do things that sometimes are just stupid.”

But the consensus is that Mickelson is mostly entertaining on Twitter and Instagram.

From flop-shot instructional videos, to ugly Christmas sweater photos, Mickelson seems eager to post fun content for his followers.

His latest installment: a calf-muscle building exercise, one you can do from the comforts of your own living room. The key, insists Mickelson, is that you do these exercises morning and night.

In no time, you’ll have ‘calves like Adonis’, he says.

I’ve listened to your wants and desires. The 5-part series "Phil Kwon Do Calves" is now yours. Let the ones you love know by showing them 2x the ❤️❤️! #MizzenAndMain pic.twitter.com/I4gIClkItP — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 22, 2019

His calves became headline worthy last month.

That’s when the PGA Tour announced players were allowed to wear shorts during their practice rounds and pro-ams.

The @PGATOUR just announced that shorts are allowed for pro-am and practice rounds. Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen. Well played, Sir. Well played!😎 pic.twitter.com/vGCM36EoEF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 18, 2019

Mickelson is taking this week off instead of playing in the Valspar Championship. He missed the cut last week at The Players Championship after rounds of 74-74 at TPC Sawgrass.

“I missed two cuts in a row so that’s not very encouraging,” Mickelson said last week. “But I’ve got next week off. I’ll go home, get a little rest and work a few things out. But for me the biggest thing has been putting. I just haven’t been putting anywhere near like I did last year, and I just got to get that back.

“If I do I’ll be in good shape and I got plenty of time to turn it around.”