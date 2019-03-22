Check out Steph Curry's awesome reaction to making putt with ANWA invitees

Add Steph Curry to the list of golf fans who are pumped for the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur next month.

Stanford’s Andrea Lee and 16-year-old amateur Lucy Li got the chance to hang out with Curry before the Warriors game on Thursday and a little putting competition ensued with the two-time NBA MVP. Curry’s reaction to making his putt: “I’m going to Augusta!”

Curry crossed Augusta National off his bucket list back in 2016. Warriors coach Steve Kerr promised that if Golden State won the 2015 title, he would get Curry and Andre Iguodala on the course. After the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, Iguodala yelled, “We’re going to Augusta!”

Lee, a junior at Stanford, is having a standout season, coming off a win at the Northrop Grumann Challenge, her seventh career title. Stanford next plays the Arizona State Invitational on March 29-31.

She is among 72 players in the field for the historic Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which will be held April 3-6 with the final round being played at ANGC. The first two rounds will be held at Champions Retreat.

It will undoubtedly be a special moment for Lee and Li when they tee off next month in Augusta. Until then, their moment with Curry made a big impression.

“I was freaking out when I heard we were going to have a putting contest with a player,” Lee said, according to NBC. “I was really hoping it was Steph Curry and it was. It was a surreal moment.”