2019 Valspar Championship Live Blog: Round 3 underway at Innisbrook

March 23, 2019 10:00 am

Paul Casey is 6 under through 36 holes and looking to defend his title at the Valspar Championship. He shares the lead with Austin Cook, while former World No. 1 Luke Donald is just one shot back.

Current No. 1 Dustin Johnson is also firmly in contention at 4 under and looking for his second win of the season after taking home last month’s WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.

This all has the makings of a thrilling weekend at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, where Round 3 is officially underway.

We’ll be tracking the third-round action all day. Follow along below.

Valspar Championship, Round 3

