Valspar Championship: Paul Casey holds slim lead over Dustin Johnson entering final round

Paul Casey had a share of the lead entering Saturday’s round at the Valspar Championship, and the tournament’s defending champion has a one-stroke claim to the lead entering Sunday’s final round.

Casey (-9) shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday, bogeying his final hole to maintain the slimmest advantage over current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (-8). Johnson, looking for his second win of the season, shot a 4-under 67 that featured a bogey-free back nine and a birdie on No. 18, the infamous Snake Pit’s final hole.

Jason Kokrak currently sits in third at -7, followed by Luke Donald and Scott Stallings T-4 at -6.

The stars of the day were Louis Oosthuizen (-5) and Kokrak, who both tied the day’s low number at 5-under 66. Kokrak made the shot of the day with his hole-in-one ace at the par-3 15th that, at the time, tied him with Casey for the lead at 7-under.

🚨 ACE 🚨 And just like that, @JayKokrak is tied for the lead at 7-under @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/aHZEGCSwTG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2019

It was the PGA Tour’s 21st hole-in-one of the season, and third in as many tournaments.