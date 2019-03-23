Valspar Championship: Round 4 tee times, pairings, TV info

The final round tee times and pairings for the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., were announced Saturday night.
Defending champion Paul Casey (-9) holds a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson after Saturday’s third round that featured the PGA Tour’s 21st hole-in-one of the season.
Jason Kokrak temporarily tied the lead earlier in the day when he aced the par-3 15th en route to a 5-under 66 that tied the day’s low round with Louis Oosthuizen.
Check out Sunday’s final round tee times and TV schedule below:
Tee times, pairings
(All times Eastern)
08:30 a.m: Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax
08:39 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Andrew Landry
08:48 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Harold Varner III
08:57 a.m: Ryan Blaum, Chris Stroud
09:06 a.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft
09:15 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Brandon Harkins
09:24 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Danny Lee
09:33 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Roberto Díaz
09:42 a.m: Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati
09:51 a.m.: Danny Willett, Joel Dahmen
10:00 a.m.: Sung Kang, Kevin Kisner
10:10 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Billy Hurley III
10:20 a.m: Sam Saunders, Brandt Snedeker
10:30 a.m: Satoshi Kodaira, Wyndham Clark
10:40 a.m: Julián Etulain, Rafa Cabrera Bello
10:50 a.m.: Graeme McDowell, Chesson Hadley
11:00 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Zach Johnson
11:10 a.m: Shawn Stefani, Kramer Hickok
11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Rory Sabbatini
11:30 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan
11:40 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Roger Sloan
11:50 a.m: Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman
12:00 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover
12:10 p.m.: Bill Haas, Brian Gay
12:20 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy
12:30 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Bubba Watson
12:40 p.m.: Harris English, Ryan Armour
12:50 p.m.: Russell Knox, Dylan Frittelli
01:00 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Sam Burns
01:10 p.m.: Austin Cook, Matt Jones
01:20 p.m.: Curtis Luck, Sungjae Im
01:30 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Jim Furyk
01:40 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Louis Oosthuizen
01:50 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Luke Donald
02:00 p.m.: Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson
How to watch
Golf Channel: 1 – 3 p.m. ET
NBC: 3 – 6 p.m. ET
