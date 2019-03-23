Valspar Championship: Round 4 tee times, pairings, TV info

The final round tee times and pairings for the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., were announced Saturday night.

Defending champion Paul Casey (-9) holds a one-shot lead over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson after Saturday’s third round that featured the PGA Tour’s 21st hole-in-one of the season.

Jason Kokrak temporarily tied the lead earlier in the day when he aced the par-3 15th en route to a 5-under 66 that tied the day’s low round with Louis Oosthuizen.

Check out Sunday’s final round tee times and TV schedule below:

Tee times, pairings

(All times Eastern)

08:30 a.m: Morgan Hoffmann, Trey Mullinax

08:39 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Andrew Landry

08:48 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Harold Varner III

08:57 a.m: Ryan Blaum, Chris Stroud

09:06 a.m.: Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft

09:15 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Brandon Harkins

09:24 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Danny Lee

09:33 a.m.: Jonas Blixt, Roberto Díaz

09:42 a.m: Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati

09:51 a.m.: Danny Willett, Joel Dahmen

10:00 a.m.: Sung Kang, Kevin Kisner

10:10 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Billy Hurley III

10:20 a.m: Sam Saunders, Brandt Snedeker

10:30 a.m: Satoshi Kodaira, Wyndham Clark

10:40 a.m: Julián Etulain, Rafa Cabrera Bello

10:50 a.m.: Graeme McDowell, Chesson Hadley

11:00 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Zach Johnson

11:10 a.m: Shawn Stefani, Kramer Hickok

11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Rory Sabbatini

11:30 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan

11:40 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Roger Sloan

11:50 a.m: Nick Watney, Charley Hoffman

12:00 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Lucas Glover

12:10 p.m.: Bill Haas, Brian Gay

12:20 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy

12:30 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Bubba Watson

12:40 p.m.: Harris English, Ryan Armour

12:50 p.m.: Russell Knox, Dylan Frittelli

01:00 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Sam Burns

01:10 p.m.: Austin Cook, Matt Jones

01:20 p.m.: Curtis Luck, Sungjae Im

01:30 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Jim Furyk

01:40 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Louis Oosthuizen

01:50 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Luke Donald

02:00 p.m.: Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson

How to watch

Golf Channel: 1 – 3 p.m. ET

NBC: 3 – 6 p.m. ET