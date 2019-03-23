Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak makes hole-in-one, temporarily ties lead

Golf is hard.

On Saturday afternoon at the Valspar Championship, Jason Kokrak made it look pretty easy with a hole-in-one.

Looking for his first PGA Tour win, Kokrak birdied three of his first five holes on the back nine on moving day before the ace at the par 3 15th hole. At the time, the hole-in-one tied Kokrak with Paul Casey for the lead at 7-under par with the Copperhead Course’s infamous “Snake Pit” finishing stretch of holes awaiting.

It was just the 11th hole-in-one in Valspar Championship history, and the tournament’s first since Jonathan Byrd’s ace at No. 15 in 2015. In total, there have been 21 holes-in-one on Tour this season, including one in each of the last three events.

🚨 ACE 🚨 And just like that, @JayKokrak is tied for the lead at 7-under @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/aHZEGCSwTG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2019

Kokrak has played well early this Tour season, making the cut in all 10 events he’s played, including two top-10 finishes.