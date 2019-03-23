Northwestern grad David Lipsky in the hunt at Maybank Championship

Experience might just count for former Northwestern All American David Lipsky in the final round of the $3 million Maybank Championship.

Lipsky is just two shots off the lead heading into the final round after a 5-under-par 67. He sits on 11 under. Spain’s Nacho Elvira leads on 13 under after a 6-under 66.

The Los Angeles native has a big advantage over the Spaniard: Lipsky’s already won this year while Elvira is looking for his first European Tour win. Lipsky won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December, which counts on this season’s money list. It was Lipsky’s second European Tour win following the 2014 Omega European Masters.

The 30-year-old has had mixed results so far in 2019. He finished T-16 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, T-24 in the Saudi International and T-10 in the WGC–Mexico Championship. He’s also missed three cuts, including his last two.

He’s been in good form around Saujana Golf & Country Club in Kuala Lumpur. He returned a second-round, 6-under-par 66 after opening with a level-par 72. His third-round effort would have been better if not for bogeys at the 5th and 17th holes.

“My game is feeling pretty good,” said Lipsky, who now resides in Las Vegas. “These last two days I’ve figured something out and just started clicking. The last two or three weeks my putting has held me back, but I’ve been putting well the last two rounds. I’m excited for tomorrow.

“It’s a tricky course so you’re going to make bogeys out there, you’ve just got to make your share of birdies. If I can keep making birdies like I am, I think I’ll be alright.

“If I can shoot the same as I did today or yesterday, I’ll be pretty happy. That’s all I can do, just put myself in position.”

Elvira only dropped one shot in his 66. He’s coming off a T-2 in the Qatar Masters after a horrific start to the season. The four-time Challenge Tour winner missed his first five cuts.

“The confidence is coming back little by little,” he said. “It was a tough start of the season with the driver especially. I worked really hard with the Callaway guys to get the driver ready. I think it’s working. I’m hitting more shots from the short grass so I’m happy.

“I like the way things are right now with my swing. I like the way I’ve turned round my season a little bit. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

Australian Scott Hend, Maximilian Kieffer of Germany and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond share third place at 10 under. Ernie Els is a stroke further back in a share of sixth with Frenchman Benjamin Hebert.