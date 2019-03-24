Digital Edition
Coming Up: PGA Tour swings into Austin with Dell Match Play

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 25: Bubba Watson of the United States reacts to his birdie on the first green during his final round match against Kevin Kisner of the United States in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By March 24, 2019 3:41 pm

By: |

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of March 25-31, 2019.

The PGA Tour gets back into WGC play with the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.

Tiger Woods is among those scheduled to compete. As are defending champion Bubba Watson and Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

The non-WGC PGA Tour stop is in the Dominican Republic with the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

PGA Tour

What: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

What: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship
When: Wednesday-Sunday
Where: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

LPGA Tour

What: Kia Classic
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.

European Tour

What: Indian Open
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, Gurugram, India

Web.com Tour

What: Savannah Championship
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Fallen Oak Country Club, Saucier, Miss. Gwk

