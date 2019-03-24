Coming Up: PGA Tour swings into Austin with Dell Match Play

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of March 25-31, 2019.

The PGA Tour gets back into WGC play with the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.

Tiger Woods is among those scheduled to compete. As are defending champion Bubba Watson and Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

The non-WGC PGA Tour stop is in the Dominican Republic with the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

PGA Tour

What: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

What: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

When: Wednesday-Sunday

Where: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

LPGA Tour

What: Kia Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.

European Tour

What: Indian Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, Gurugram, India

Web.com Tour

What: Savannah Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Fallen Oak Country Club, Saucier, Miss. Gwk