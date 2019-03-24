Coming Up: PGA Tour swings into Austin with Dell Match Play

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of March 25-31, 2019.
The PGA Tour gets back into WGC play with the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.
Tiger Woods is among those scheduled to compete. As are defending champion Bubba Watson and Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy.
The non-WGC PGA Tour stop is in the Dominican Republic with the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
PGA Tour
What: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
What: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship
When: Wednesday-Sunday
Where: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
LPGA Tour
What: Kia Classic
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif.
European Tour
What: Indian Open
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, Gurugram, India
Web.com Tour
What: Savannah Championship
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: The Landings Club – Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Fallen Oak Country Club, Saucier, Miss. Gwk
Comments