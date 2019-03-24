European Tour golf power rankings: March 25-31

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of March 25-31, 2019.

10. Matt Fitzpatrick

Has two runner-up finishes in last seven events. He’s due a W. Would love it to be a first PGA Tour victory.

9. Matt Wallace

Hard to believe this guy was playing on a European mini tour just three years ago. Now he’s chasing a PGA Tour win.

8. Ian Poulter

Mr. Ryder Cup will be looking forward to the WGC–Dell Technologies Match Play this week. He won the WGC event back in 2010, and has reached the semis twice.

7. Sergio Garcia

Has four top 10s this year. Just the sort of form he wants heading to Augusta, where he keeps a green jacket.

6. Tommy Fleetwood

Returns to match play action in this week’s match play after impressive Ryder Cup debut last year.

5. Jon Rahm

A poor third-round finish cost him a chance of winning at the Valspar, but still earned sixth top 10 this season.

4. Paul Casey

Valspar win was no surprise given he was defending champion and already had three top 3s this year. First successful pro title defense.

3. Justin Rose

He ranks 4th in birdies on PGA Tour, which augurs well for this week’s match play.

2. Francesco Molinari

Ranks 6th getting up and down from bunkers on PGA Tour with 68.79 percent average.

1. Rory McIlroy

Leads PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, tee to green and strokes gained total. No wonder he’s looking forward to the Masters.

