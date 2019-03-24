Family Matters: How Cal golf furthers the legacy of legendary coach Steve Desimone

Steve Desimone has been called a lot of things in his life: athlete, husband, father, friend, coach.

But no word describes him better than “godfather.”

“He’s the godfather of Cal golf,” said University of California men’s golf assistant coach Eric Mina. “It’s hard to think of Cal golf without thinking of Steve Desimone.”

Mina played for the legend at the tail end of Desimone’s coaching career that spanned 37 years, all with the Golden Bears. “Des,” as he’s fondly known, was hired in 1979 to reenergize the golf program and get it reinstated as an NCAA sport after it was dropped alongside the wrestling and volleyball programs to save money.

In July of 1980, the Cal Golf Committee was formed to raise money and make the program self-sufficient. In the fall of 1982, the program was back on track and reinstated.

That reinstatement came at a price, though. Desimone had to commit to stay on as coach for at least four years, the program had to be self-funded and scholarships couldn’t be offered unless the endowment had a minimum of $100,000.

Fast-forward almost four decades to 2019, three years after his final tournament as coach at the 2016 NCAA Championships, and Desimone still finds time for his Bears.

“I’m still involved on the fundraising side. It’s a self-funded program, and we established a goal years ago in the early 1980’s to build an endowment with a goal of $12 million,” Desimone explained. “Over the last three years, we’re now at $11.5 million designated specifically for men’s golf.”

Ask Desimone, and he’ll tell you that part of his legacy ranks “first and foremost.”

But what about Cal’s 2004 NCAA title?

“Well, let’s just say this: There’s a competitive side and there’s a financial side,” he said with a smile.

Desimone will humbly say that while he helped create the Cal culture, the Golden Bears’ continued success comes from two places: family and friends.

“The most important things in life are family and friends. That’s what this program is,” said Desimone. “We call it the Cal golf family, and there are literally hundreds of people involved and contributing. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Nobody captures the spirit of Cal golf quite like Walter Chun, who is in his 22nd season with the program and third season as the Golden Bears head coach. Chun played five years for Desimone and spent the next 14 years in varying roles from administrative assistant to assistant and associate head coach before taking the reins in 2016.

“Walter’s been with the program for 20-plus years. A lot of the things he’s done have carried over from Des,” explained Mina, who was brought on as an assistant after Desimone’s retirement. “This program is Des’ baby, and Walter’s carrying on that legacy.

Desimone retired from coaching in May of 2016 after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer. Three years later and in remission thanks to his doctors and his wife Linda, whom he calls “the MVP of the household,” Desimone is feeling great and just as active as he was while coaching.

“You can still see (Desimone’s) passion,” said Mina. “Even three years after retirement, he’s still out here and just as excited as he was when he was coaching. He still has that same edge.”

Desimone isn’t around as often as he’d like to be, but he was able to see his final recruiting class capture a win in Hawaii at the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational. He was also in Las Vegas when the Bears placed fifth earlier this month at the Southern Highlands Collegiate.

“Hey, I may be dumb but I’m not stupid, we know how to pick (what tournaments to go to),” said Desimone with a laugh.

Desimone’s final recruiting class featured Golfweek’s No. 3 ranked Collin Morikawa and No. 29 Sebastian Crampton, and his influence is still prevalent in their final season. Morikawa is a finalist for the Byron Nelson award.

“His final recruiting class, everything they do, they talk about how Des influenced him. Seeing that come to fruition is really cool,” said Mina.

Desimone hopes to see the team play a few more times this season. He plans on going to Stanford later this week for The Goodwin, and maybe to Eugene (Ore.) for the Pac-12 Championships.

"If they're in the NCAA Championships, you can bet I'll be there," Desimone said proudly.