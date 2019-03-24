Scott Hend storms back, wins Maybank Championship in playoff

Scott Hend rode a huge stroke of luck to win the $3 million Maybank Championship in a playoff against Spain’s Nacho Elvira.

The 45-year-old Australian began the final round three shots off Elvira’s lead, but returned a 5-under 67 around Saujana Golf Country Club in Kuala Lumpur to reach 15-under 273.

Hend’s chances of victory look slim when his tee shot hit a tree on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th. Fortunately his ball ended up on the fairway. Hend hit another tree with his approach shot but managed to birdie the hole to secure his third European Tour win, and 10th victory on the Asian Tour.

Hend took the $500,000 top prize, while Elvira earned $333,330.

“I had to get off to a fast start as I was three shots behind,” the long hitting Australian said. “That’s all there was to it. I was fortunate enough to turn in five under and on the back nine I shot even par. Can’t ask for much more on a Sunday when the golf course is playing quite tricky.

“I’m a grinder and a fighter. So is my caddie Tony. We both have the same mental attitude. It doesn’t matter how old we are, we work hard at what we do. Just takes a bit of luck to win. Obviously I had a bit of luck on the play-off hole. If you don’t have any luck you won’t win.”

Elvira was disturbed by a clap of thunder as he played a pitch shot to the final hole. Play was suspended before he could hit his 30-foot birdie putt, but holed it to force the playoff when play resumed an hour and 40 minutes later. However, he only managed a par on the playoff hole.

“What a putt by Nacho,” Hend said. “If I was to go out there and hit that putt you would say you would hole it one in ten times.”

The 32-year-old Spaniard was looking for his first European Tour win, but had to settle for his second consecutive runner-up finish after the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

“It was thunder in a bad moment, but the gods did give me one back with that putt,” said Elvira, who closed with a 2-under 70. “I think I played great all week, solid, consistent. I’m very happy with that. I’m happy that my game has finally showed a little bit of consistency.

“Lifting trophies is the point, that’s what we try to do every week. Hopefully it works out soon.”

David Lipsky’s hopes of a third European Tour win, and second of the season, floundered on a 2-over par 74 as he slipped from second to T13. The Northwestern graduate began the final round just two shots off the lead, but was the only player in the top 40 to shoot over par.

