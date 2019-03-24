Forecaddie: In new role with USGA, Jason Gore has work cut out for him

The Forecaddie enjoyed a nice chuckle reading about the USGA’s naming of Jason Gore as its first “senior director, player relations.” One of the game’s most affable figures whose contention in the 2005 U.S. Open defined that week, Gore has been hired to help the USGA expand “player relations capabilities.”

The Man Out Front believes Gore mostly will be starting from scratch given that player and USGA relations are at an all-time low following last year’s U.S. Open course setup issues and a rocky rules rollout. Gore will have to do a lot of listening when players complain about the new rules, even if most appear utterly terrified of reading the simplified code, much less applying them without an official. And he can flash his trademark smile to hopefully leave things on an upbeat note.

“Jason is a dynamic individual who has a great passion for the USGA and the game of golf and is widely recognized and respected by Tour players and staff, as well as industry influencers,” said the new U.S. Open setup chief and senior managing director, John Bodenhamer.

While Bodenhamer said the new role had been “a strategic priority for the organization for some time,” it’s actually a refreshing departure from the way the USGA has done business in the past. Longtime USGA types are rolling their eyes at the idea of sending Gore around the country to listen to player gripes, but it may just do the trick in cutting down on the almost daily whining about new rules or old rules that make no sense.

The Forecaddie was impressed to learn of the expansive player relations staff at the USGA that Gore will oversee after he moves east. Included in this burgeoning department is recent hire Liz Fradkin, a former Curtis Cup player who has been working the LPGA Tour ranges early in the year. Robert Zalzneck and Ali Kicklighter will continue to oversee player services onsite at the USGA’s four Open championships.

One head scratcher in all of these hires: what happened to Nick Price, who was appointed to the USGA Executive Committee nearly two years ago to aid in course setup and pro golf relations? He was touted as a “bridge” to Tour players and the USGA by nominating committee head Jim Hyler when revealed, but has largely stayed out of the limelight.

“I wasn’t sure at first where I might fit in,” Price said at the time. “But I became convinced I could help make a difference given my experience in the game and given their interest in having me serve.”

Maybe it’s as simple as the need to pay someone to listen to golf pros list their grievances. If that’s the case, The Forecaddie is pretty sure the USGA has the right man for that difficult job. Gwk