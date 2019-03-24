March 25, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
In new role with USGA, Jason Gore has work cut out for him
> PGA TOUR
Paul Casey fends off the field, defends Valspar Championship in gritty final round (Woodard)
Winner’s Bag: Paul Casey’s winning golf equipment at Valspar Championship (Dusek)
Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings and full leaderboard from Valspar Championship (Golfweek Staff)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Valspar Championship (Golfweek Staff)
> LPGA
Jin Young Ko shoots Sunday 65 to win Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Nichols)
2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through Founders Cup (Golfweek Staff)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Scott Hend storms back, wins Maybank Championship in playoff (Tait)
> Web.com TOUR
Vince Covello claims first victory at Louisiana Open in playoff (Woodard)
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Match Play: Don’t be surprised if Tiger Woods makes a deep run (Kilbridge)
Ahead of Match Play, Jordan Spieth ‘very close’ to finding his game despite slump (Kilbridge)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
LPGA rookie Anne van Dam is turning heads with her massive distance (Nichols)
> COLLEGES
Family Matters: How Cal golf furthers the legacy of legendary coach Steve Desimone (Woodard)
USC’s long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, plays golf after raising $56K (USA TODAY Network)
> GOLF LIFE
What makes a great 19th hole (Kaufmann)
THIS WEEK
PGA Tour swings into Austin with Dell Match Play (Speros)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Phil Mickelson, more older players thriving raises concerns for PGA Tour Champions (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
