March 25, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

In new role with USGA, Jason Gore has work cut out for him

> PGA TOUR

Mar 24, 2019; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Paul Casey reacts after putting on the fourth green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsPaul Casey fends off the field, defends Valspar Championship in gritty final round (Woodard)

Winner’s Bag: Paul Casey’s winning golf equipment at Valspar Championship (Dusek)


Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings and full leaderboard from Valspar Championship (Golfweek Staff)

2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Valspar Championship (Golfweek Staff)

> LPGA

Jin Young Ko shoots Sunday 65 to win Bank of Hope Founders Cup (Nichols)

2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through Founders Cup (Golfweek Staff)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Scott Hend storms back, wins Maybank Championship in playoff (Tait)

> Web.com TOUR

Vince Covello claims first victory at Louisiana Open in playoff (Woodard)

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Mar 17, 2019; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tiger Woods on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsMatch Play: Don’t be surprised if Tiger Woods makes a deep run (Kilbridge)

jordan spiethAhead of Match Play, Jordan Spieth ‘very close’ to finding his game despite slump (Kilbridge)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Anne van DamLPGA rookie Anne van Dam is turning heads with her massive distance (Nichols)

> COLLEGES

Family Matters: How Cal golf furthers the legacy of legendary coach Steve Desimone (Woodard)

USC’s long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, plays golf after raising $56K (USA TODAY Network)

> GOLF LIFE

What makes a great 19th hole (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

THIS WEEK

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 25: Bubba Watson of the United States reacts to his birdie on the first green during his final round match against Kevin Kisner of the United States in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 25, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)PGA Tour swings into Austin with Dell Match Play (Speros)

> THE 19TH HOLE

February 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the conclusion of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The conclusion was delayed due to weather and darkness. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsPhil Mickelson, more older players thriving raises concerns for PGA Tour Champions (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

BETTER GOOD THAN LUCKY

