Holes-in-won: Jason Kokrak may follow Francesco Molinari, J.B. Holmes

Who knew holes-in-one were conducive to winning golf tournaments?

There have been 21 aces on the PGA Tour this season, including one in each of the last three events. Jason Kokrak made the latest hole-in-one Saturday at the Valspar Championship, and he now has a chance to continue a weird trend on Sunday at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Kokrak is in contention to win on the tournament’s final day, and if he does, he’ll be the third golfer this season to record an ace and get a victory at the same event.

J.B. Holmes was the first to do it earlier this year at Riviera Country Club during the Genesis Open. The most recent was Francesco Molinari earlier this month at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Holmes went on to win the Genesis Open by one stroke. Molinari won Arnie’s event by just two shots. Kokrak began the day just two shots behind leader Paul Casey and birdied his first two holes, before giving he shots right back later in his front nine.