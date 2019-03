Who will survive a final trip to the Snake Pit?

Paul Casey holds a slim lead over Dustin Johnson entering Sunday’s final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Casey, the defending champion, shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to fend off a moving day charge from Johnson. The world No. 1 shot a 4-under on Saturday to put himself in contention for his second win of the year.

We’ll be tracking all of Sunday’s final round action. Follow along below:

Valspar Championship, Round 4