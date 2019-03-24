'Hero' fan rescues fish at Valspar after bird drops its dinner (VIDEO)

One man’s “hero” is another bird’s nemeses.

During final-round play of the Valspar Championship Sunday in Palm Harbor, Fla., the ever-vigilant cameras of the PGA Tour, Golf Channel and NBC Sports caught a bird of prey – apparently an osprey – making off with the catch of the day.

The bird, however, appeared to bite off more than it could chew. It eventually dropped the fish. Now, we’re not one to pry into the bird brain of an osprey, but something else could have been at play here beside a simple slip of the talons. It can be reasonable to assume that the bird dropped the fish to make sure it was indeed dead and/or ready to be served back at the nest.

Regardless of why it happened, the course of Mother Nature was stopped cold when a fan hopped the fence, ran on to the course, scooped the fallen fish – which may or may not have been still alive – and tossed it back into the drink.

The fan drew comparisons to an emaciated Bryce Harper on Twitter and earned plenty of high-fives and mixed reaction from the crowd. The osprey continued his search for dinner. There is a Long John Silvers about 25 minutes away in Tampa.

The Valspar is held at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook. There was no word on what the copperheads thought of all this human meddling. They were too busy avoiding the ospreys.