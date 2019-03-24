Web.com Tour: Vince Covello claims first victory at Louisiana Open in playoff

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS

WHERE: Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club, Broussard, La.

WINNER: Vince Covello

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 19-under 265, three playoff holes

BUZZ: It took three extra playoff holes, but Covello was able to outlast Justin Lower on Sunday afternoon. Covello’s 3-under 68 helped force the playoff, where he and Lower each earned par the first two times playing the 18th hole. Covello was able to birdie the 18th on the third playoff hole to claim his first career victory. The 36-year-old has struggled through four events this season. Aside from a T-11 finish in January, Covello has two missed cuts and a WD. … Fabian Gomez got off to a hot start with nine birdies through his first 12 holes en route to the day’s low round of 9-under 62. He finished T-3 at 18-under, just one stroke out of the playoff. Steve Marino and Xinjun Zhang were the others at -18. Gwk