Jin Young Ko shoots Sunday 65 to win Bank of Hope Founders Cup

Jin Young Ko ended her Sunday in Phoenix where it began – on the practice ground. Preparing for a playoff at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Ko broke out in a smile when word came down from the 18th green.

“I don’t need to practice anymore,” she said, after Yu Liu’s 15-foot par putt slid past the hole.

Ko, who didn’t make a bogey on the weekend, closed with a 7-under 65 to finish one shot ahead of Liu, Carlota Ciganda and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda.

“I didn’t think about win today,” said Ko, who trailed by four coming into the final round.

The 23-year-old South Korean, last year’s Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year, collected her third career LPGA victory at Wildfire Golf Club. Her previous victories came at the 2017 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship and 2016 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Jessica Korda, playing her first event of 2019 after missing the first two months of the season due to injury, posted a pair of eagles in a back-nine 30 that put her in contention.

“I honestly didn’t think I would be under pressure that quickly,” said Jessica, who closed with a 64. “I was really proud of how I handled it.”

Jessica said she got a boost coming to the 18th after seeing Amy Bockerstette, a golfer with Down Syndrome who dazzled the sports world last month with her magnificent par at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“I really wanted to meet her,” said Jessica, “so I was really pumped to see her. That took off a little bit of stress.”

Nelly, winner of this year’s Australian Open, burned the edge on the 17th hole and lipped out hard on the 18th that would have forced a playoff.

“I mean, I’m bummed,” said Nelly, “but I’m not too bummed because I played well this week, and I’m happy with the way my game is trending.”