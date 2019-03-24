LPGA golf power rankings: March 25-31

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of March 25-31, 2019.

10. Jessica Korda

Managed to contend in first start of 2019, closing with a 64 in Phoenix. What rust?

9. Lydia Ko

Second top 10 of the season for Ko, who took less than 30 putts all four rounds in Phoenix.

8. Lexi Thompson

Spent time with instructor Kevin Kirk after the Asian swing. Back in action this week at Kia Classic.

7. So Yeon Ryu

Makes her third start to the year in Carlsbad, Calif. Warming up slowly in ’19.

6. Brooke Henderson

Bogey-free 66 on Sunday pushes her into fourth top 15 of the season.

5. Minjee Lee

Took too many putts to be part of the conversation in Phoenix.

4. Nelly Korda

Lipped out on 72nd hole to finish T-2 at Founders Cup. Leads tour in birdies and rounds in the 60’s.

3. Jin Young Ko

One of the tour’s best ball-strikers has gone 1-2-3 in four starts this season.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Back-to-back 67s on the weekend pulls her into top 20. Has yet to contend this year.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Closing 72 at Bank of Hope birdie-fest dropped her from contention to a top 15.