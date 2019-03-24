Paul Casey's winning golf equipment at the Valspar Championship

A complete list of the clubs Paul Casey used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Valspar Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Plus D+ 70TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana Plus D+ 80TX shaft
IRONS: Honma Tour World Forged TW-U (3), Mizuno MP-25 (4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 350 SSS prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip Cord Midsize
FOOTWEAR: Nike React Vapor 1
