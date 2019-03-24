PGA Tour power rankings: March 25-31

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 25-31, 2019.

20. Charles Howell III

Resurgent Howell is off again this week and eagerly anticipating his first Masters appearance since 2012.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Ready to go for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after a week off to simmer on missed cut at Players.

18. Webb Simpson

Snapped a streak of 16 consecutive cuts made with an early exit at the Valspar.

17. Matt Kuchar

Didn’t make the trip to Tampa and returns to action this week in Austin.

16. Gary Woodland

Tour-best 22 consecutive cuts made streak finally ended thanks to a 74-71 outing at Copperhead Course.

15. Tommy Fleetwood

In the field in Austin after a pair of close calls at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass.

14. Marc Leishman

Looking to get back on track at Austin Country Club after missed cut at Players.

13. Paul Casey

Enters Austin with tons of momentum after successful Valspar title defense.

12. Tiger Woods

Returns to Match Play for first time since 2013 in final pre-Masters tune-up.

11. Jason Day

Took a step back with missed cut at Valspar after promising T-8 Players showing.

10. Francesco Molinari

Sat out last week and heads to Match Play just three weeks removed from Bay Hill victory.

9. Rickie Fowler

Enjoying a mini-vacation. He took a week off and skipped Copperhead Course, and plans to miss the Match Play, as well.

8. Bryson DeChambeau

Kept things rolling with a T-20 at Players and set to make his Match Play debut this week.

7. Xander Schauffele

Looking for better Match Play luck after 2-1 group play showing wasn’t good enough to move on in 2018.

6. Justin Thomas

Should be all systems go in Austin after T-35 Players finish.

5. Jon Rahm

T-6 finish at Valspar was his sixth top-10 in just nine starts this season.

4. Brooks Koepka

Returns to Match Play after missing out last year due to wrist injury.

3. Justin Rose

No signs of slowing down from the Englishman after a T-8 showing at Players.

2. Rory McIlroy

Back in action at Match Play and still riding high from impressive Players Championship victory.

1. Dustin Johnson

Career-best streak of 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s and strong chance at career win No. 21 came to an end Sunday with final-round 74 for T-6 Valspar finish. Gwk