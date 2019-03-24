Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Greg Hill Foundation/Today's Collision Facebook

Rob Gronkowski playing golf as only Gronk can (PHOTOS)

March 24, 2019

It’s no secret that Rob Gronkowski has an affinity for the number 69.

That’s a pretty solid score on the golf course.

Gronkowski, who announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons on Sunday in an Instagram post, wasn’t known for playing golf in any serious manner.

But that doesn’t mean he never hacked on the links.

As was par for the course with Gronkowski, who will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he’s eligible, he did golf often to help raise money for various charity endeavors.

Greg Hill Foundation/Today’s Collision Facebook (2012)

Thanks to the internet, we’ve been gifted with images of Gronkowski from the 2012 WAAF radio/Greg Hill Foundation charity golf tournament in Connecticut.

It appears a good time was had by all. And Gronkowski attempted what was called a “running drive,” which (above) looks was exactly what it sounds like.

