Trump golfs with Kid Rock in Florida, one day after Mueller finishes Russia probe

WASHINGTON — One day after special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his lengthy investigation into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign, the president relaxed and spent his Saturday on the golf course with Kid Rock.

Rock posted a photo of himself and the president on a manicured golf course at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. Wearing American flag pants and a fedora, Rock smiled next to the president, who was holding a golf club and wearing a red hat emblazoned with “USA.”

“Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful,” Rock posted on Twitter. “What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”

The president was spotted by camera crews earlier Saturday putting on a green at his golf resort with a person wearing bright red, white and blue slacks.

Before Rock posted the photo, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the president golfed with three people but did not provide their names and would not say whether the group discussed the Mueller report.