Live blog: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket revealed

The NCAA has March Madness. The PGA Tour has the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The 64-player field will be broken down into 16 groups featuring four players each. Among those in the loaded lineup this week: Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, three-time Match Play winner Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, and defending champion Bubba Watson.

In addition to the tournament format and TV info, check out the matchups below as Golf Channel makes the announcement with their “Bracket Special” at 5 p.m. ET.

The field

Group 1

Dustin Johnson

Group 2

Justin Rose

Group 3

Brooks Koepka

Group 4

Rory McIlroy

Group 5

Justin Thomas

Group 6

Bryson DeChambeau

Group 7

Francesco Molinari

Group 8

Jon Rahm

Group 9

Xander Schauffele

Group 10

Paul Casey

Group 11

Tommy Fleetwood

Group 12

Jason Day

Group 13

Tiger Woods

Group 14

Tony Finau

Group 15

Bubba Watson

Group 16

Patrick Reed

Tournament format

Groups are assembled by choosing players from four pools: A, B, C and D. The top 16 players (Group A) are seeded based on their Official World Golf Ranking. The other three players in each group will be drawn at random using numbered ping pong palls. Pool B consists of players ranked 17-32 in the OWGR. Pool C features players 33-48, with Pool D comprising players ranked 49-64.

The four-player groups will compete in round-robin matches Wednesday through Friday. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play, which begins Saturday. The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday.

How to watch

All times Eastern

Wednesday-Friday: PGA Tour Live (10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.); Golf Channel (2-8 p.m.)

Saturday: Round of 16, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Quarterfinals, NBC (2-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Semifinals, Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Championship and Consolation Matches, NBC (3-7 p.m.)