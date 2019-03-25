Live blog: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket revealed

The NCAA has March Madness. The PGA Tour has the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The 64-player field will be broken down into 16 groups featuring four players each. Among those in the loaded lineup this week: Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, three-time Match Play winner Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, and defending champion Bubba Watson.
In addition to the tournament format and TV info, check out the matchups below as Golf Channel makes the announcement with their “Bracket Special” at 5 p.m. ET.
The field
Group 1
Dustin Johnson
Group 2
Justin Rose
Group 3
Brooks Koepka
Group 4
Rory McIlroy
Group 5
Justin Thomas
Group 6
Bryson DeChambeau
Group 7
Francesco Molinari
Group 8
Jon Rahm
Group 9
Xander Schauffele
Group 10
Paul Casey
Group 11
Tommy Fleetwood
Group 12
Jason Day
Group 13
Tiger Woods
Group 14
Tony Finau
Group 15
Bubba Watson
Group 16
Patrick Reed
Tournament format
Groups are assembled by choosing players from four pools: A, B, C and D. The top 16 players (Group A) are seeded based on their Official World Golf Ranking. The other three players in each group will be drawn at random using numbered ping pong palls. Pool B consists of players ranked 17-32 in the OWGR. Pool C features players 33-48, with Pool D comprising players ranked 49-64.
The four-player groups will compete in round-robin matches Wednesday through Friday. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play, which begins Saturday. The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday.
How to watch
All times Eastern
Wednesday-Friday: PGA Tour Live (10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.); Golf Channel (2-8 p.m.)
Saturday: Round of 16, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Quarterfinals, NBC (2-6 p.m.)
Sunday: Semifinals, Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Championship and Consolation Matches, NBC (3-7 p.m.)
