Tiger Woods working to 'get cleaner around greens' ahead of Masters

Tiger Woods is playing in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event this week, but he indicated in an interview with GOLFTV posted Monday that his focus remains fully on Augusta National and the Masters.

“I’ve got one more event before Augusta,” Woods said of the Match Play competition in Austin, Texas this week. “You see me smiling because because the Masters is unlike any other tournament.”

Woods said he planned to be working on various aspects of his short game in the wake of his Players Championship struggles. Woods finished T-30 in the PGA Tour’s signature event and had his tournament wrecked by a quadruple-bogey seven on the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Round 2.

“I still need to get cleaner around the greens. I need to clean that up and get more of the easier up-and-downs guaranteed and I’ll hit them in a little closer … I’m chipping up between six to 10 feet, where they should be inside six feet, where they are normally just kick-ins. I’m just outside that range. I need to sharpen that up going into Augusta.”

Woods will be playing in the Match Play event this week as the head of a foursome whose other three members will be determined by a draw on Monday.

But the main focus of his talk in this clip is about the Masters. Woods said he does not do any shot-specific drills but rather works on various situations as he prepares to make a run at his fifth green jacket and first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open.

“I normally pick side-slopes and (try) to get the ball on kind of the steepest side-slopes and try to hit my spot, and with different spins” he said. “You know, either I’m cutting it, or I’m drawing it, or I’m hitting straight. I’m hitting it high. I’m hitting it low. Trying to get to so that when I get to Augusta, I have options to hit certain shots.”

Woods has a partnership with GOLFTV, which offers live PGA Tour streaming and other programming to customers outside the United States.

Watch the interview here: