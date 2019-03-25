TAG Heuer releases GPS and shot-tracking luxury golf watch

Before they warm up, a growing number of golfers take off the watch they wear every day and either stash it in a pocket in their golf bag or place it inside a valuables pouch. Before they put on a glove, they strap on a GPS-enabled golf watch. These devices can tell the time, but they are really designed to reveal information about the course and track how the golfer plays.

With the release of the new TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition ($1,850), one of Switzerland’s best-known watch makers is giving golfers a chance to wear a stylish timepiece and still get the benefits of a state-of-the-art golf device.

The watch features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal touch screen that displays full-color renderings of holes on up to 39,000 courses around the world. The watch’s internal GPS can determine the hole being played and show the distance to hazards, as well as the front, middle and back of the green. It also can connect to Android and iOS smartphones and, using a TAG Heuer app, allow players to see 3D renderings of the hole.

The Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition has an accelerometer, internal gyroscope, tilt-detection sensor and microphone. Using those technologies, the watch offers a shot-recording feature that lets players track each shot they hit and the clubs they used. TAG Heuer said it is accurate to within 1 meter.

Using that data and scoring data, the Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition can provide statistical information about a player’s game.

The watch’s circular face is 45 mm in diameter and just 13.75 mm thick. The case is made from sandblasted titanium, and it has a ceramic bezel with a matte black finish and laser-engraved numbers filled with white lacquer. It’s water resistant to 50 meters and comes with a white synthetic leather strap and a black rubber strap.