WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: McIlroy, D.J. betting co-favorites at 10-1

By March 25, 2019 5:09 pm

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are 10-1 betting co-favorites to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event begins in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.

Justin Thomas sits alone at 14-1 in odds for the event posted at golfodds.com and from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Defending champion Bubba Watson is 30-1 and Tiger Woods, who has won this event three times, is 25-1.

Sixty-four of the top 69 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will compete, including each of the top 16 players.

Round-robin play is set for Wednesday through Friday.

Here are the top-ranked players for each group.

  1. Dustin Johnson
  2. Justin Rose
  3. Brooks Koepka
  4. Rory McIlroy
  5. Justin Thomas
  6. Bryson DeChambeau
  7. Francesco Molinari
  8. Jon Rahm
  9. Xander Schauffele
  10. Paul Casey
  11. Tommy Fleetwood
  12. Jason Day
  13. Tiger Woods
  14. Tony Finau
  15. Bubba Watson
  16. Patrick Reed

Here are the latest odds posted on the event.

WGC-Dell Match Play Betting Odds

Player Odds To Win
Dustin Johnson 10-1
Rory McIlroy 10-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Jon Rahm 18-1
Tommy Fleetwood 20-1
Justin Rose 20-1
Brooks Koepka 20-1
Bryson DeChambeau 20-1
Tiger Woods 25-1
Paul Casey 25-1
Francesco Molinari 25-1
Bubba Watson 30-1
Tony Finau 30-1
Xander Schauffele 30-1
Ian Poulter 30-1
Patrick Reed 40-1

