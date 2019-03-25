WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: McIlroy, D.J. betting co-favorites at 10-1

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are 10-1 betting co-favorites to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event begins in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.

Justin Thomas sits alone at 14-1 in odds for the event posted at golfodds.com and from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Defending champion Bubba Watson is 30-1 and Tiger Woods, who has won this event three times, is 25-1.

Sixty-four of the top 69 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will compete, including each of the top 16 players.

Round-robin play is set for Wednesday through Friday.

Here are the top-ranked players for each group.

Dustin Johnson Justin Rose Brooks Koepka Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Bryson DeChambeau Francesco Molinari Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele Paul Casey Tommy Fleetwood Jason Day Tiger Woods Tony Finau Bubba Watson Patrick Reed

DOWNLOAD THE WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES BRACKET HERE

Here are the latest odds posted on the event.

WGC-Dell Match Play Betting Odds