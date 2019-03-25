WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: McIlroy, D.J. betting co-favorites at 10-1

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are 10-1 betting co-favorites to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event begins in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
Justin Thomas sits alone at 14-1 in odds for the event posted at golfodds.com and from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Defending champion Bubba Watson is 30-1 and Tiger Woods, who has won this event three times, is 25-1.
Sixty-four of the top 69 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking will compete, including each of the top 16 players.
Round-robin play is set for Wednesday through Friday.
Here are the top-ranked players for each group.
- Dustin Johnson
- Justin Rose
- Brooks Koepka
- Rory McIlroy
- Justin Thomas
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Francesco Molinari
- Jon Rahm
- Xander Schauffele
- Paul Casey
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Jason Day
- Tiger Woods
- Tony Finau
- Bubba Watson
- Patrick Reed
Here are the latest odds posted on the event.
WGC-Dell Match Play Betting Odds
|Player
|Odds To Win
|Dustin Johnson
|10-1
|Rory McIlroy
|10-1
|Justin Thomas
|14-1
|Jon Rahm
|18-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|20-1
|Justin Rose
|20-1
|Brooks Koepka
|20-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20-1
|Tiger Woods
|25-1
|Paul Casey
|25-1
|Francesco Molinari
|25-1
|Bubba Watson
|30-1
|Tony Finau
|30-1
|Xander Schauffele
|30-1
|Ian Poulter
|30-1
|Patrick Reed
|40-1
