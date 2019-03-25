WGC Dell Technologies Match Play bracket to be unveiled tonight

The field for golf’s unofficial version of March Madness will be unveiled Monday as the PGA Tour brings its biggest guns to Austin, Texas this week.

The 64-player field in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event at Austin Country Club will be broken down into 16, four-golfer groups starting play on Wednesday.

Among those in the loaded lineup this week: Players Championship winner Rory McIlroy, three-time Match Play winner Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, two-time winner Jason Day and defending champion Bubba Watson.

Each player will learn his match opponent for round-robin play – set for Wednesday through Friday – during a “Bracket Special” airing on Golf Channel at 5 p.m. ET.

The live draw will be held in order of the top-ranked player in each group, starting with the four-man group featuring Johnson.

Here is the order of the draw for each four-player group, based on highest OWGR of its top player:

Dustin Johnson Justin Rose Brooks Koepka Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Bryson DeChambeau Francesco Molinari Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele Paul Casey Tommy Fleetwood Jason Day Tiger Woods Tony Finau Bubba Watson Patrick Reed

The other three players in each 16 round-robin group will be drawn at random using numbered ping pong balls. Those players will be drawn from three separate pools based on each player’s overall OWGR standing. Each four-player group will include one player from each pool.

Those pools are:

Pool B – Players seeded 17-32

Pool C – Players seeded 33-48

Pool D – Players seeded 49-64

Here is an example of how this could work. Johnson’s group will include one player ranked 17-32, one ranked 33-48 and one seeded 49-64. So, Johnson could end up paired with Phil Mickelson (21), Matt Wallace (35) and Jim Furyk (54).

The four-player groups will compete in round-robin matches among one another Wednesday through Friday. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play.

The quarterfinals will take place Saturday, with the semifinals and finals set for Sunday.

PGA Tour vice president of rules and competition Mark Russell will oversee the bracket selection process. Of the top 64 players eligible, only Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott declined their spots. They were replaced by Satoshi Kodaira and Luke List.

Match Play TV Coverage

Monday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Special (5-6 p.m., Golf Channel)

Wednesday: Round Robin (2-8 p.m., Golf Channel)

Thursday: Round Robin (2-8 p.m., Golf Channel)

Friday: Round Robin (2-8 p.m., Golf Channel)

Saturday: Round of 16 (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel)

Quarterfinals (2-6 p.m., NBC)

Sunday: Semifinals (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel)

Championship and Consolation Matches (3-7 p.m., NBC)