WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Rd. 1 matches, times, TV info, bracket

The field is set and the matches for Round 1 of the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play have officially been announced.

All-eyes will be on Group 12, which features the event’s biggest set of names with Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk.

Wednesday’s most-notable matches include: Day vs. Furyk (12:16 p.m. ET), Mickelson vs. Stenson (12:27 p.m. ET), Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise (1 p.m. ET), Rory McIlroy vs. Luke List (1:22 p.m. ET) and Dustin Johnson vs. Chez Reavie (2:50 p.m ET).

Below is the list of Wednesday’s tee times, in addition to the tournament’s TV info and format (All times Eastern).

Tee times

9:20 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood vs. Byeong Hun An (Group 11)

9:31 a.m: Louis Oosthuizen vs. Kyle Stanley (Group 11)

9:42 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Russell Knox (Group 6)

9:53 a.m: Marc Leishman vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Group 6)

10:04 a.m.: Tony Finau vs. Keith Mitchell (Group 14)

10:15 a.m.: Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Kisner (Group 14)

10:26 a.m.: Brooks Koepka vs. Tom Lewis (Group 3)

10:37 a.m.: Alex Noren vs. HaoTong Li (Group 3)

10:48 a.m.: Paul Casey vs. Abraham Ancer (Group 10)

10:59 a.m.: Cameron Smith vs. Charles Howell III (Group 10)

11:10 a.m: Francesco Molinari vs. Satoshi Kodaira (Group 7)

11:21 a.m.: Webb Simpson vs. Thorbjørn Olesen (Group 7)

11:32 a.m.: Bubba Watson vs. Kevin Na (Group 15)

11:43 a.m.: Jordan Spieth vs. Billy Horschel (Group 15)

11:54 a.m.: Justin Rose vs. Emiliano Grillo (Group 2)

12:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland vs. Eddie Pepperell (Group 2)

12:16 p.m.: Jason Day vs. Jim Furyk (Group 12)

12:27 p.m.: Phil Mickelson vs. Henrik Stenson (Group 12)

12:38 p.m.: Justin Thomas vs. Lucas Bjerregaard (Group 5)

12:49 p.m.: Keegan Bradley vs. Matt Wallace (Group 5)

1:00 p.m.: Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise (Group 13)

1:11 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay vs. Brandt Snedeker (Group 13)

1:22 p.m.: Rory McIlroy vs. Luke List (Group 4)

1:33 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick vs. Justin Harding (Group 4)

1:44 p.m.: Xander Schauffele vs. Lee Westwood (Group 9)

1:55 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello vs. Tyrrell Hatton (Group 9)

2:06 p.m.: Jon Rahm vs. Si Woo Kim (Group 8)

2:17 p.m.: Matt Kuchar vs. J.B. Holmes (Group 8)

2:28 p.m.: Patrick Reed vs. Andrew Putnam (Group 16)

2:39 p.m.: Sergio Garcia vs. Shane Lowry (Group 16)

2:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson vs. Chez Reavie (Group 1)

3:01 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama vs. Branden Grace (Group 1)

Tournament format

Groups are assembled by choosing players from four pools: A, B, C and D. The top 16 players (Group A) are seeded based on their Official World Golf Ranking. The other three players in each group were drawn at random using numbered ping pong palls. Pool B consists of players ranked 17-32 in the OWGR. Pool C features players 33-48, with Pool D comprising players ranked 49-64.

The four-player groups will compete in round-robin matches Wednesday through Friday. The player with the best record in each group advances to the Round of 16 for single-elimination match play, which begins Saturday. The quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon, with the semifinals and final set for Sunday.

How to watch

Wednesday-Friday: PGA Tour Live (10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.); Golf Channel (2-8 p.m.)

Saturday: Round of 16, Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Quarterfinals, NBC (2-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Semifinals, Golf Channel (10 a.m.-2 p.m.); Championship and Consolation Matches, NBC (3-7 p.m.)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play Bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the tournament:

DOWNLOAD A PRINTABLE VERSION HERE