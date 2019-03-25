'You ruptured it out of the socket': Tony Finau talks dislocated ankle at Masters

Almost a year later, the holy-crap-that-guy-just-popped-out-his-ankle moment from the Par 3 Contest at the Masters is still a topic of conversation.

And the golfer at the center of it all, Tony Finau, is about as good a sport as you could ask for, considering it was, in his words, “probably the most embarrassing and craziest moment of my life.”

Let’s go back to April 2018.

Finau was among those playing in the fan-friendly Par 3 contest when he got to the 7th hole. Great shots and holes in one are not uncommon in this event.

But after getting his ace, Finau admitted on Golf Channel’s Feherty his reaction was over the top.

“So when that thing hit the pin and disappeared, the excitement level for me was one like I don’t know if I ever experienced before,” Finau told Feherty. “At that moment, I’m kinda sprinting up the fairway and I’m thinking ‘I should check on my family. Maybe they’re celebrating with me.’ But then, what happened next was probably the most embarrassing and craziest moment of my life.”

Finau leaped up in the air and can down hard on his left leg.

“I ended up tweaking my ankle a little bit. …”, Finau said before getting cut off.

“You didn’t tweak it!” host David Feherty exclaimed. “You ruptured it out of the socket. … and then you just put it right back in!”

“I did,” Finau said.

Finau stunningly opened in 4-under 68 to thrust himself into early Masters contention, but faded from there before storming back Sunday with six straight birdies on the back nine for a final-round 66.

The closing flourish moved him into a tie for 10th, guaranteeing his spot in this year’s field.

