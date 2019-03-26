Golf handicaps: Just how good are your favorite celebrities, athletes and politicians?

Golf is a hard sport to play, even for the professionals.

That said, if you’ve ever seen events like the Pebble Beach Pro-Am or the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship out in Lake Tahoe, chances are you were surprised at the celebrity talent level. But just how good are they?

Thanks to the USGA’s Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN), we were able to compile the handicaps of some of your favorite celebrities, athletes and politicians (not just President Trump).

President Donald Trump: 2.8

Apparently owning 17 golf courses is conducive to being pretty good. Who knew?