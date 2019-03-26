Mike Tirico anchors NBC broadcast team for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur makes its debut next month and NBC Sports will be using its marquee anchor to host the network’s coverage.

Mike Tirico will be the play-by-play host for both the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, NBC announced Tuesday.

The ANWA features 72 of the top female amateur golfers in the world and offers them a rare chance to play on golf’s most celebrated and sacred course. Live coverage of ANWA final round will air on NBC from Noon-3 p.m. Eastern on Sat., April 6. The 30 players who make the cut in the 54-hole, stroke-play tournament will participate in that final round.

Tirico will be joined by Paige Mackenzie, Gary Koch, Kay Cockerill, Frank Nobilo, Steve Burkowski and Steve Sands on the NBC telecast.

“In different ways, Augusta National has captivated all of us who love the game,” said Tirico in a press release. “To see this weekend with the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals together will undoubtedly inspire young golfers across the country.”

The first two rounds of the ANWA will be held at Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 3-4 near Augusta, Ga. The entire field will play Augusta National for an official practice round on Friday, April 5.

The 2019 Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 11-14.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals air Sunday, April 7 on Golf Channel from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Eastern. Tirico will be joined by Peter Jacobsen, Charlie Rymer, Mackenzie, Nobilo and Sands during that coverage.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals feature 80 finalists (40 boys and 40 girls) representing the U.S., Canada and France competing at Augusta National. Participants accumulate points in each event, with champions being recognized in each skill across eight age groups. The participant with the highest number of combined points from all skills will be declared the overall champion for his or her age group.

Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” and “Golf Central” will also offer live updates and coverage from Champions Retreat and/or Augusta National starting on Tuesday, April 2.

