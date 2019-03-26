'Spring Can Be Crazy' tourney heats up at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Your NCAA March Madness bracket is in shambles.

It’s OK. You are not alone.

But our “Spring Can Be Crazy” tournament is just getting started as play gets underway in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play this week at Austin (Texas) Country Club.

The name isn’t so hot, but we think the golf will be exciting, and it will take us through the Masters.

We’re going to let the golfers decide this one themselves.

Here’s how

We have taken the best 20 players on the PGA Tour, using a combination of the Official World Golf Rankings and the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings.

From that list, we developed four brackets. We had some fun with that: grouping the big U.S. names, the top Europeans, the best under 30 and the best remainders over 30, along with the top two Aussies.

There are three set seeds in each bracket, along with a play-in match to determine No. 4.

Golfers will advance in our bracket by beating the other player they’re matched up against in the same tournament.

The bext overall tournament score or finish when they play at the same time advances. The highest Official World Golf Ranking will break any ties.

The brackets are as follows

Team Europe

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Justin Rose

3. Jon Rahm

Play In: Francesco Molinari vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Team America

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Tiger Woods

Play In: Phil Mickelson vs. Patrick Reed

The Young Guns

Each one of these golfers is under 30 and has shown tremendous presence and potential.

1. Brooks Koepka

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Bryson DeChambeau

Play In: Jordan Spieth vs. Patrick Cantlay

30 + Over & Down Under

They’re the best of the rest, with a heavy Australian accent and some serious PGA Tour experience. The Presidents Cup will be played at Royal Melbourne this year, so keep an eye on Marc Leishman and Jason Day as 2019 progresses.

1. Rickie Fowler

2. Marc Leishman

3. Jason Day

Play In: Webb Simpson vs Matt Kuchar

All of our golfers – except for Rickie Fowler – are participating in the WGC-Dell Match play this week.

We’ll update our bracket after the results of the round-robin play on Saturday.

Click on the image to see the full bracket.

You can play along

So go ahead do your WGC-Dell Match Play bracket. Then fill out our Golfweek “Spring Can Be Crazy” bracket and follow along with us.

You can print one out and fill it out the old-fashioned way.

And, to repeat our motto: “You have nothing to lose – and even less to win.”