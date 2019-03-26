What Tiger Woods said at the WGC-Dell Match Play Tuesday

Tiger Woods will begin play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin (Texas) Country Club on Wednesday against 2017-18 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise.

Woods spoke in a pre-tournament press conference Tuesday.

Just 22, Wise was a mere 10 months old when Woods won the 1997 Masters. Wise earned his inaugural PGA Tour victory at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. He won the NCAA team and individual golf title while playing at Oregon in 2016.

Woods has not played in the Match Play event since 2013.

“I’m looking forward to the fact that I get to focus on one guy. Each and every shot is different. You don’t really care about what the rest of the field is doing. I just have to beat the guy in front of me.” Woods said of his affinity for match play. “It’s the ebb and low of each and every shot. And each and every hole is its own match.”

Woods said it has been “10-12 years” since he’s been to Austin but already has his thoughts on the tough stretch on 12, 13 and 14 at Austin Country Club.

“With the wind forecast, it’s going to be off to the left. The way these greens are starting to firm out, trying to drive the ball on 13 is going to be interesting. There’s a lot more room out there than it looks like on the right side of 13 and 14,” he said. “On top of that, it’s how is your match going. Are you behind? Up? Is it all-square? Is it tight? Are you leading off? Are you hitting second? These are all things that are near and people watching on TV will enjoy.”

Woods, 43, has amassed 80 victories in the PGA Tour and won 14 majors. He’s also found success in the Match Play tournament, winning it three times. His last victory came six years ago when the Match Play was a single-elimination event in the Arizona desert.

Watch Woods’ press conference replay here:

Wood and Wise will be joined by Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker in Group 13. Woods has yet to play with Wise. The only time Woods played against Cantlay was in the 2011 Frys.com Open when Cantlay was a sophomore at UCLA.