PHOTOS: 14 new drivers arriving in pro shops for spring 2019

As warm weather spreads across the United States and the Masters approaches, golfers everywhere are itching to head to their local courses. Many plan to make a stop on their way at a golf specialty store or pro shop to check out the latest drivers. Here are several new models with links to in-depth coverage of each club.

Bridgestone Tour B JGR, $399

“At address, it has a classic shape and black crown, but golfers will notice a pair of subtle lines just behind the seam where the hitting area meets the crown. That is the Boost Wave Crown design, and it acts like an accordion and allows the crown to flex more easily at impact to create a higher launch angle.” — Read more …