TaylorMade shows off its tricked-out, two-level PGA Tour van

Golf equipment makers attend nearly every PGA Tour event to support players in highly customized trucks and vans. Some are massive 18-wheelers, while others are smaller trucks, but each tends to have a work area where clubs can be built or serviced along with a space to sit and conduct meetings.

After traveling about 400,000 miles on the roads of America and being used at more than 350 events, TaylorMade has decided to retire its current PGA Tour van and is replacing it with a state-of-the-art, 42-foot rig that will likely be the envy of the practice area.

Tipping the scale at more than 44,000 pounds, the new truck will carry more than 700 TaylorMade heads, 1,500 shafts, 1,200 golf balls and 1,000 grips. Like other large trucks, the sides of TaylorMade’s new van slide open to create a larger working area, but the top also slides upward to create a second floor for meetings and relaxing. This video, provided by TaylorMade, takes you inside the truck and shows you how it was made.

In addition to all the clubs and parts, the truck has four 4K HDR televisions and 12 athletic lockers for staff players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Jason Day.