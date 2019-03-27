Morning digest: Aaron Wise gets started, Christine Spieth speaks up and Michelle Wie sits out

Aaron Wise was toiling on the Web.com Tour two years ago, posting his first career win after opening with back-to-back rounds of 62 at the tour’s stop in Wichita. Just a couple days shy of his 21st birthday, Wise earned his PGA Tour card with the victory.

Wednesday he’ll be paired with Tiger Woods for the first time in his career, in his first match of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. The 2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year collected his first Tour victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson last May, closing with a 65 to beat final-round co-leader Marc Leishman by three.

Wise, an NCAA champion for the Oregon Ducks, played extraordinarily well under pressure last season: T6 in his first WGC event at the Bridgestone, T5 at the Northern Trust and he was the only rooke to advance to the Tour Championship. But can he stand up to the challenge that is Tiger Woods?

Woods and Wise tee off at 2 p.m. ET and you can follow their match as part of PGA Tour Live’s coverage.

Here are the four featured groups on PGA Tour Live on Wednesday and full tee times are here.

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Russell Knox, 10:42 a.m. ET

Ian Poulter vs. Kevin Kisner, 11:15 a.m.

Phil Mickelson vs. Henrik Stenson, 1:27 p.m.

Tiger Woods vs. Aaron Wise, 2 p.m.

Christine Spieth speaks out

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended massive cuts to programs such as the Special Olympics on Tuesday, explaining why she plans to eliminate $18 million from the program that helps children and adults with disabilities through sport. “We had to make some difficult decisions with this budget,” DeVos said.

The news of the cuts was met with immediate outrage on social media, including criticism from Christine Spieth, Jordan’s mom.

SHE LIVES FOR THESE MEDALS!!!!!! What our administration is proposing by cutting Special Olympics is a travesty!! Please tweet your photos of your special athletes and let our voices be heard!! @TimShriver pic.twitter.com/x4kSrX3sAf — Christine Spieth (@jsekiddos) March 27, 2019

“SHE LIVES FOR THESE MEDALS!!!!!! What our administration is proposing by cutting Special Olympics is a travesty!! Please tweet your photos of your special athletes and let our voices be heard!!” Christine Spieth wrote in a tweet of her daughter Ellie posing at a Special Olympics event in Texas.

Jordan has been a supporter of the Special Olympics, making donations to the organization through his foundation and attending the 2018 USA Games in honor of Special Olympics’ 50th anniversary.

Wie to Lotte in mid-April

Michelle Wie is sitting out this week’s Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif., due to the wrist injury that flared up in February, forcing her to withdraw from the Singapore tournament. She was asked on Instagram when she’s returning home to Hawaii? She says she’ll be back for the Lotte Championship in her home state in April. That raises the question, will we see Wie return at the first major of the season, beginning April 4, at the ANA Inspiration?