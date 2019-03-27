Augusta National Women’s Amateur invites Nancy Lopez, Annika Sorenstam

Augusta National has announced that LPGA legend Nancy Lopez will join two of the brightest stars in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur field – Florida’s Sierra Brooks and Arkansas’ Maria Fassi – on Wednesday for a media tour of New York City and the unveiling of the tournament’s trophy.

Lopez will start the day on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to announce that fellow World Golf Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak will join her in attending next week’s inaugural event at the invitation of Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National. All four iconic players will be on hand for a player-only evening function on April 5 and take part in the first-tee ceremony on April 6 to kick off the final round.

“The young players competing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur have grown up inspired by the contributions and accomplishments of Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak,” said Ridley. “I cannot think of a better way to encourage this year’s inaugural field and mark this important moment in the sport than to have the support and presence of these four legends.”

Brooks and Fassi will appear on NBC’s “Today” to unveil the trophy, which was designed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The bowl, created from spun sterling silver and a 24K yellow gold vermeil, includes detailing of the event’s logo and the namesake flowers of each hole at Augusta National.

“Competing at Augusta National is a dream for every golfer, and I can’t wait for the chance to play in this very first event,” said Brooks. “Being a part of the trophy unveiling in New York City only adds to the excitement for this amazing opportunity.”

The trophy tour will then continue on to the New York Stock Exchange.

“The women’s game has developed in so many meaningful ways since I began playing, and this championship marks another significant milestone that will help inspire interest and grow the game,” said Lopez. “It’s truly exciting to see these young women take the stage in one of golf’s most iconic settings, and I look forward to supporting the event.”