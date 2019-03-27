Cobra promises more spin and feel with new King MIM wedges

Gear: Cobra King MIM wedges

Price: $149 each with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Connect grip

Specs: Metal injection molded 304 stainless steel. Available in 50-, 52-, 54-, 56-, 58- and 60-degree versions

Available: April 12

The Goal

Cobra has adopted a new manufacturing technique to increase consistency from club to club, enhance feel on greenside shots and improve the performance of its grooves and surface-roughening treatment.

The Skinny

Wedges are often used to hit delicate shots, so players want a club that can deliver a lot of feel. At the same time, it needs to be able to create spin to control the ball on chips, pitches and bunker shots. To provide all that to pros and recreational players alike, Cobra engineers decided to make the company’s newest wedges in a new way.

Instead of pouring liquid metal into molds and casting the wedges, or forgiving them from a hot, solid piece of steel, Cobra makes the King MIM wedges by heating a mixture of 304 stainless steel metal powder to 1,340 degrees Celsius. The heated powder is then injected into molds, and the powder bonds into shape in a process called sintering. The advantage of the metal injection molding process is the grains of steel can flow more evenly, which, Cobra said, results in a softer feel.

An added benefit of the process is the wedges require significantly less polishing after they are made, and Cobra uses robots to do the necessary work instead of humans in the factory, which improves consistency.

To help create more spin, Cobra CNC mills the grooves into each King MIM wedge. The grooves in the stronger-lofted wedges are narrower and deeper, like the grooves in irons, because golfers typically use these clubs from the fairway and rough on approach shots. The grooves in the sand and lob wedges are wider and shallower to move water and debris off the hitting surface more efficiently.

A computer-guided tool creates a circular milling pattern across the entire hitting area of each wedge. The radial treatment helps to create extra friction with the ball.

Finally, to help golfers get a better statistical understanding of their short game, each King MIM wedge comes standard with Cobra Connect-enabled grips. Using the Arccos smartphone app, players can track the performance of each club, discovering how far average shots go and more.