Jordan Spieth will do homework before commenting on mom's Tweets about Special Olympics

AUSTIN, Texas — Jordan Spieth said he had not yet seen his mother’s overnight Tweets decrying the Trump administration’s proposed defunding of the Special Olympics just moments after a hard-fought tie with Billy Horschel in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

“I didn’t see that,” he said moments after a last hole birdie squared his Group 15 showdown with Horschel. “I’ll have to do some research before commenting then I’ll let you know.”

Among the Tweets Christine Spieth shared or posted were these:

Has she EVER witnessed a Special Olympics ceremony?? It is a humbling experience that only those who have witnessed will EVER understand!! https://t.co/kUtV9z98xK — Christine Spieth (@jsekiddos) March 27, 2019

SHE LIVES FOR THESE MEDALS!!!!!! What our administration is proposing by cutting Special Olympics is a travesty!! Please tweet your photos of your special athletes and let our voices be heard!! @TimShriver pic.twitter.com/x4kSrX3sAf — Christine Spieth (@jsekiddos) March 27, 2019

When asked about the Tweets, Jordan noted that he hasn’t been on Twitter in about a year.

The Spieths have been longtime supporters of causes related to special needs children, and Jordan’s sister Ellie notably competed in the 2018 Special Olympics. The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation has granted more than $1.5 million since its inception, including its first gift to the Special Olympics.

Christine Spieth has posted multiple Tweets related to the news of the federal government ending a $17.6 million grant to the Special Olympics as part of billions in cuts proposed by Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Spieth plays Kevin Na at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Thursday on day two of the Match Play.