Match Play: Jordan Spieth claws his way to tie with Billy Horschel

AUSTIN, Texas — A tie was as good as a win.

That was Jordan Spieth’s positive spin on his first-round match in pool play with Billy Horschel on Wednesday in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, an up-and-down encounter that ended just as it started.

Spieth, battling the worst slump of his career, never led in the match and was 2 down with three to play but birdied the final two holes at Austin Country Club to claw out a tie against Horschel, who was 3 up after six holes.

Spieth, who hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open and hasn’t had a top 10 since the 2018 British Open, delivered clutch shots on the final three holes to gain some desperately needed confidence on his road to the Masters.

“To birdie the last two holes is really big for me right now as I’m looking to gain confidence under pressure and kind of test some of the stuff I’ve been working on,” Spieth said. “I’m not looking to be validated or not validated, I’m just looking for progress. And I’ve made progress. Today was the best I’ve played under pressure in a little while. That could certainly serve me well not only to the rest of this tournament, but as we look in the next few weeks.”

Among the other matches, Tommy Fleetwood was first out and first in with a win as he toppled Ben An, 3 and 2. World No. 3 Brooks Koepka, who won last year’s U.S. Open and PGA Championship, tied Tom Lewis. World No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau defeated Russell Knox, 3 and 1. Tiger Woods beat Aaron Wise, last season’s PGA Tour rookie of the year, 3 and 1 after fighting back to reclaim the lead on the 13th hole.

Reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari, who won three weeks ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, beat Satoshi Kodaira, 5 and 4. Paul Casey, who won last week’s Valspar Championship, made quick work of Abraham Ancer in a 5-and-3 victory.

Phil Mickelson, who won earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but has missed his last two cuts, lost to Henrik Stenson, 2 and 1, in a rematch of their 2016 battle in the British Open.

In eight starts this season, Spieth hasn’t been better than 35th. Despite missing the cut in his last start at The Players, he felt good leaving TPC Sawgrass because he felt his putting was close to being “top of the world” again.

His start against Horschel was anything but promising as he bogeyed the first, lost the fourth to a long birdie and lost the fifth to a mid-range birdie. Spieth’s comeback started on the seventh when he holed a bunker shot for birdie and a win on the hole, turning a potential 4-down deficit to 2 down. From there he kept clawing, gave a good talking to himself on the 12th tee and pulled out the tie.

“It was really nice to hit some shots under pressure in the end and make a couple of birdies to finish,’ Spieth said. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve been 2 down with three to go, or dormie two or whatever it may be, and tie or win a match.

“So, I’ve got that now. It was a really good battle. A lot of birdies between the two of us on this golf course, which is always fun. Again, feels like a win to me.

“ And I’m still in control of my destiny in this tournament.”