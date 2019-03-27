Matt Kuchar meets with 'El Tucan,' pays caddie $50K: report says

Matt Kuchar has paid caddie David “El Tucan” Ortiz a total of $50,000 for carrying Kuchar’s bag during the 2018 Mayakoba Classic, and the two met face-to-face in Mexico to resolve their differences.

Ortiz and Kuchar exchanged apologies in a clubhouse dining room during a 40-minute meeting over orange juice on Feb 23 during the PGA Tour’s WGC-Mexico Championship, reports Michael Bamberger at Golf.com.

“Matt said, ‘Hey, David, how are you?’” Ortiz said in a phone interview and through an interpreter, Bamberger writes. “I apologized for the (difficulty) the situation created. I told him it was never my intention to embarrass him, but I felt eventually I had to tell the truth. Matt also offered an apology. He said it was all a misunderstanding. He asked me how my family was. He showed me a picture of his family and a video of a hole-in-one made by one of his sons.”

There were four people at the breakfast table, Ortiz told Bamberger. They included a sports psychologist “who is very close to Matt” and Mayakoba tournament manager Roberto Molina, who served as an interpreter.

Kuchar did not respond to an interview request.

Kuchar earned $1.296 million for his Mayakoba victory in November. Kuchar initially paid Ortiz $5,000 – in cash – for his time on the bag.

Word of the payment became public three months after the event. Kuchar initially held firm that he paid Ortiz a fair amount for his work. Ortiz requested $50,000.

After a week’s worth of back-and-forth between Kuchar and Ortiz, and heated reaction from fans at the Genesis Open and across print, digital, broadcast and social media, an embattled Kuchar relented and said he would Ortiz the money he requested.

Kuchar eventually made a second payment via wire transfer of $45,000, Bamberger reports.

When their players win, full-time PGA Tour caddies usually earn 10 percent of the first-place check. Ortiz’s total payment is equal to 3.85 percent of Kuchar’s winnings from the Mayakoba.